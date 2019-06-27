MANCHESTER — Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire is seeking original artwork from local artists and children to turn into greeting cards for its perennial Cards for a Cause fundraiser. Paintings, photography, drawings, graphics, and any other type of art will be considered. Artwork will be selected for a variety of card themes including thank you cards, holiday cards, birthday cards, sympathy and more. The selected pieces will be sold online and proceeds will go back to CASA to provide advocacy for New Hampshire’s abused and neglected children.
CASA Cards for a Cause submissions will be accepted until June 30. Artwork submissions can be emailed to Jami Wyman at jwyman@casanh.org. Voting on artwork will take place in July and artists will be notified whether their piece is selected or not.
In the fall, cards will go on sale to the public in packs of 20 for $20. For more information and full submission guidelines, visit www.casanh.org/cards or call 603-626-4600. To see cards currently available for sale, visit www.casanhgifts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.