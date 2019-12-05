GILFORD — The Carter Mountain Brass Band, directed by Debbi Gibson, will present their annual Christmas concert, A Little Bit of Christmas, on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Phil Polhemus of Latchkey Productions will be back to present images that fit the mood or message of each piece. Short stories and poems will also be read. At the conclusion of the concert, dessert will be served.
The band has 30 amateur musician members who play brass or percussion, and was named for Carter Mountain in New Hampton.
The church is located at 18 Wesley Way. A donation of $8 will be accepted at the door. Students are admitted free. For more information, call 603-524-3289.
