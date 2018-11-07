CONWAY — Carroll County RSVP is looking for volunteer drivers for the Moultonborough, Wolfeboro, and Tuftonboro areas of the greater Lakes Region, as well as in Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tamworth, and Wakefield.
Drivers provide transportation for people who otherwise would not be able to get to doctors visits, surgeries, dialysis and mental health visits. RSVP is seeking reliable and caring drivers to transport elderly people, Veterans, and other people with transportation needs. Driver clearances through the State of New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles will be necessary for this position, and are arranged through this office. Applications should have a clean driving record, and will use their personal vehicle. Mileage reimbursement is available.
Contact Megan Croce at Carroll County RSVP at 603-356-9331, or email megan.ccrsvp@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.