MOULTONBOROUGH — Agape Ministries Servants, Inc. is holding a carnival on Sunday, July 7, from 1-4 p.m. at 80 Bean Road. This is the rain date for the event. There will be games with prizes, face painting, raffles and concessions. Admission is a non-perishable food item. Sales and donations help support Agape Ministries food pantries in Moultonborough and Ossipee.
