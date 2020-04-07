CONCORD — The National Endowment for the Humanities received $75 million in supplemental funding to assist cultural institutions affected by COVID-19 as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan.
Forty percent of the appropriation, $30 million, was directed to the 56 state and jurisdictional councils. These organizations are tasked to provide sub-awards and general operating grants to at-risk, local humanities projects financially impacted by COVID-19. New Hampshire Humanities is scheduled to receive approximately $427,000 in CARES Act Relief & Economic Security Funds to make available to community-based humanities and cultural organizations through emergency sustainability grants.
“These funds are intended solely for grants to New Hampshire cultural institutions and humanists,” said Anthony Poore, executive director of New Hampshire Humanities. “These monies are not intended to support the general operating costs of state humanities councils, only those costs incurred by the organization in providing the CARES Act grants are considered reimbursable.”
The remaining 60 percent of the appropriation, $45 million, is intended for NEH to make direct grants to museums, libraries, archives, historical sites, and colleges and universities negatively impacted by COVID-19. All funds are required to be obligated no later than September 30, 2021. At this time, there is limited information about when NHH will receive the state’s appropriation.
NHH is coordinating with the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, which received an appropriation from the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information, contact Anthony Poore, executive director, at apoore@nhhumanities.org or 603-224-4071.
