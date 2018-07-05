BRISTOL — Dylan Walker, a Newfound Regional High School graduate, and Matthew Hoyt, a graduate of Plymouth Regional High School, have recewived $1,000 scholarships from Cardigan Lodge 38, Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
Walker, a Bristol resident, will be enrolled in the Advanced Welding Tech program at White Mountains Community College in Berlin this fall.
Hoyt, a resident of Campton, will be majoring in Plumbing at the Laconia Adult Education Center.
For more information about the Odd Fellows, contact Charles Moore at 603-217-7234.
