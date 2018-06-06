LACONIA — Faith Alive Christian Fellowship will be having a car wash and bake sale on Sunday, June 10, from noon to 2 p.m. All proceeds will be going to help support the church's New York City Missions Trip in July.
Faith Alive is located at 72 Primrose Dr. South, across from Aavid. Faith Alive is a non-denominational church that meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.faithalivenh@gmail.com.
