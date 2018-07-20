MEREDITH — Two local car dealerships have joined forces to help local charity organization Love INC meet its financial needs. Purchase of each $10 raffle ticket gets the buyer a chance to win up to $4,000 off the in-stock vehicle of your choice at Rafferty Auto Sales LLC and Bladecki Auto or up to $3,000 in cash, depending upon the total ticket sales. The raffle drawing will be held on July 28 at 4:30 p.m. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available for purchase up to the final day of the event.
An on-site event will be held from July 26 to July 28 at Rafferty Auto Sales in Meredith as part of the fundraiser. The event will feature a car wash fundraiser, free door prizes, a kids candy count contest, kids face painting and a celebration hamburger/hot dog barbecue. Any remaining raffle tickets will also be available up the drawing on July 28.
Rafferty Auto Sales and Bladecki Auto will also donate $300 from the sale of each vehicle sold during the event.
During the event, donations of personal care items and non-perishable food items will be collected to help support the local Lakes Region Vineyard Church food pantry. Those making a donation will receive a free hamburger or hot dog lunch for free.
To purchase a raffle ticket or to volunteer to assist with the event, call Rob Lemire at 603-455-0555, visit Rafferty Auto Sales, or visit www.loveinclr.org and click on event tickets. When a raffle ticket is purchased online, an actual raffle ticket is reserved in your name and will be placed in the raffle drawing for the purchaser. Purchasers do not need to be present to win.
For additional information about Love INC of the Lakes Region, visit www.loveinclr.org and follow Love INC on Facebook.
