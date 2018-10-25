GILFORD — Team captains will meet on Monday, Oct. 29, to prepare for the 10th annual Pub Mania, taking place Dec. 6-7 at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery. Pub Mania is a 24-hour barstool challenge to raise money for the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
Team captains and organizers have their eye on topping the record amount of $303,630 raised last year. Pub Mania has raised more than $1.6 million in its first nine years.
Each of the 32 teams that make up Pub Mania has one or more captains that build a team of 24 people, one for each hour of the event.
‘The team captains are the backbone of this event,” said Patrick’s co-owner Allan Beetle. “They inspire others to participate in what we self-proclaim to be the ‘world’s greatest barstool challenge’ to help kids here in the greater Lakes Region of New Hampshire.”
Organizers have 31 teams signed up and are looking for one final team to fill the barstools.
“It’s a fun but challenging job,” said Beetle. “Team captains need to fill, prepare and inspire participants for each of the 24 time slots. We do our best to keep it fun and to never forget that ‘It’s for the Kids’.”
For more information, visit www.patrickspub.com/pubmania. For more information about the Children’s Auction, visit www.childrensauction.com.
