PLYMOUTH — The Flying Monkey Movie House & Performance Center will welcome The Capitol Steps back to their stage on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. The group will present a show based on songs from their current album “Make America Grin Again.”
The Capitol Steps have elevated political satire to an art form. Before The Daily Show, Full Frontal, and The Colbert Report, this Washington, DC-based comedy troupe gave audience laugh cramps with their bipartisan lampooning. The Capitol Steps began in 1981 as a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize their employers, and haven’t let up since.
If you’ve been keeping with the news, you know there’s no shortage of material. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or Democrat, a snowflake or a deplorable: neither side is safe from the group that puts the “MOCK” back in democracy!
Tickets are $45, and $55 for premier seating. For tickets or more information, call the box office at 603-536-2551 or visit www.flyingmonkeyNH.com.
