LACONIA — The Community Action Program of Belknap-Merrimack Counties has announced the schedule for the Summer Food Service Program. Children, 18 years of age and younger, enrolled in the schools and programs listed below are eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch.
Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club, 876 N. Main St., Laconia — July 10-Aug. 9, Tues.-Thurs. & Aug. 20-24, Monday-Friday, Breakfast: 8:15-9:15 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Laconia Middle School, 150 McGrath St., Laconia — July 9-Aug. 10, Mon. -Fri., Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m., Lunch 11-11:30 a.m.
Elm Street School, 478 Elm St., Laconia — July 9-Aug. 10, Mon.-Fri., Breakfast 8:10-8:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.-noon
Woodland Heights School, 225 Winter St., Laconia — July 10-Aug. 9, Tues.-Thurs., Breakfast 8:30-9 a.m., Lunch not served
Opechee Day Camp, 915 N. Main St., Laconia — June 25-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., Breakfast 8:15-8:45 a.m., Lunch noon-12:30 p.m.
Laconia High School, 350 Union Ave., Laconia — June 27-July 13, Mon.-Fri., Breakfast not served, Lunch 11:30 a.m.-noon
Bristol Elementary School, 55 School St., Bristol — July 10-Aug. 2, Tues.-Thurs., Breakfast 10-10:20 a.m., Lunch not served
Tapply Thompson Community Center, 30 N. Main St., Bristol — June 25-Aug. 24, Mon.-Fri., Breakfast 8:15-9:15 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Newfound Regional High School, 150 Newfound Road, Bristol — Aug. 14-24, Tues.-Fri., Breakfast 8:30-9 a.m., Lunch noon-12:30 p.m.
The Pines Community Center, 61 Summer St., Tilton — June 25-Aug. 17, Mon.- Fri., Breakfast 8:30-9 a.m., Lunch 12:20-12:50 p.m.
Franklin Parks & Recreation Dept., 12 Rowell Drive, Franklin — June 25-Aug. 31, Mon.-Fri., Breakfast 9-9:30 a.m., Lunch 12:30-1 p.m.
Franklin Parks & Recreation Dept. at Franklin High School, 119 Central St., Franklin — June 25-Aug. 23, Mon.-Fri., Breakfast not served, Lunch 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Franklin Middle School, 200 Sanborn St., Franklin — July 9-Aug. 3, Mon-Thurs., Breakfast 8-8:30 a.m., Lunch not served
Franklin Boys & Girls Club, 15 Elkins St., Franklin — June 18-Aug. 24, Mon.-Fri., Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Newfound Memorial Middle School, 155 N. Main St., Bristol — July 10-Aug. 2, Tues.-Thurs., Breakfast 10-10:20 a.m., Lunch not served
For more information, call Randy Emerson, Summer Food Service Program Director, at 603-225-3295.
