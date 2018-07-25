CANTERBURY — The 60th annual Canterbury Fair will take place on Saturday, July 28, beginning with the Woodchuck 5K Road Race and the 2K Chipmunk Classic Kids Run.
An annual volunteer-run celebration of small-town community, the fair will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Canterbury Center.
Other features of the Canterbury Fair include traditional Morris dancing, children’s games on the green, a huge What-Not “yard” Sale, a used-book sale, antiques, local live music, an antique tractor display — including a working shingle mill and a planing mill — along with live animals, canoe polo on the fire pond, lots of artisans and crafters, and food to satisfy every craving.
Many local organizations lend a hand to make the fair a success, including the Sunset Mountain Fish and Game Club, which puts on a chicken barbecue. Tickets are available for sale throughout the morning of the fair.
Music will fill Canterbury Center for most of the day, with Dudley Laufman and friends accompanying the Morris Dancers, as well as local groups “Tim Gurshin” and “Mark Hopkins and Friends.”
While enjoying the music, check out the hands-on artisan demonstrations from blacksmiths, a segmented wood turner, a broom-maker, a spoon-carver, a guitar-maker, a potter, and a flint napper who makes arrowheads.
The Canterbury Historical Society uses Fair Day to open an exhibit in the Elkins Memorial Building, with this year’s installation having been put together by Canterbury Elementary School’s fifth-grade class. The class collected a variety of 19th century objects from townspeople and the historical society’s archives and curated the display. The one-room schoolhouse also is open for the Fair.
Parking is nearby with a $5 suggested donation, with free bus service to the fair. Canterbury Center is closed to vehicular traffic during fair hours.
Proceeds from the fair benefit the Canterbury Fund, which aids local families who are in need of financial assistance due to the destruction of their home or other hardships resulting from accidents, or who have endured poor health of any member of the immediate family, or who are worthy students needing assistance for higher education. The fund also makes grants to organizations in Canterbury to assist in the funding of community projects.
For more information, visit www.canterburyfair.com.
