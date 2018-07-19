ASHLAND — Republican candidates Lynne Blankenbeker and Bruce Crochetiere will attend the July Pemi-Baker Valley Republican Committee spaghetti dinner at the American Legion Hall, 37 Main St., today at 5 p.m.
The meal will include spaghetti, meatballs, Italian sausage, salad, garlic bread, beverages, and dessert.
For more information, call Cindy at 603-536-3880 or deerladydwh@gmail.com.
