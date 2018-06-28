PLYMOUTH — The Rights & Democracy Education Fund will hold a candidate’s forum on Saturday, June 30, as voters prepare to cast ballots in less than 12 weeks.
Former Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner, president of Our Revolution, will offer a welcoming speech.
The “New Hampshire Democratic Gubernatorial Forum” will take place at The Barn on the Pemi, with Zandra Rice-Hawkins, director of Granite State Progress, moderating as candidates Molly Kelly and Steve Marchand outline their views.
The event is free and open to the public, but those interested are asked to register at radnh.org/june30forum.
Also on June 30, Rights & Democracy New Hampshire will hold a fundraiser at Keene State College, featuring a conversation between Nina Turner and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky. It will take place in the Mabel Brown Room at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.