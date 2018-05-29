LACONIA — Area residents and visitors are invited to Prescott Farm's Summer Solstice (Almost!) Campfire & Cob Oven Pizza Party on Saturday, June 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a fun evening of food, fire and friends! Share stories around the campfire, delicious pizza from our cob oven, and the company of old and new friends. This is a great chance to spend a beautiful summer evening and celebrate the upcoming summer solstice. The fee is $10 for non-members and $8 for members in advance and $12 at the door.

