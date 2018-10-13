BOSCAWEN — The New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Association has launched a capital campaign to fund the creation of the new Veterans Heritage Learning Center in Boscawen. The organization's website reports that $436,000 or just over 62 percent of the $700,000 target has been raised so far.
The Veterans Heritage Learning Center will offer a 21st century interactive educational and historical environment for students and adults and will provide information about New Hampshire’s military history from the 17th century to present day. The Center is being created with a goal of encouraging veterans to tell their stories, weaving their narratives together with those of predecessors to form a military history of the State which can be shared with visitors, especially middle and high school students.
The Cemetery currently hosts over 350 students annually from schools throughout the state. The Association hopes to increase this number to over 1,000 with additional schools within the next three years.
Plans for opening the Learning Center in November of this year are in progress. The fundraising campaign will continue until early 2019.
For information on how to donate to the campaign, visit www.nhvca.org or mail your contribution to NH Veterans Cemetery Assoc., PO Box 626, Concord NH. 03302-0626.
For additional information on the cemetery and the association, visit www.nhvca.org, call David Kenney at 603-232-4210, or email nhvcainfo@gmail.com.
