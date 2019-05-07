GILFORD — The Patriot Resilient Leader Institute, which runs the Camp Resilience program for Veterans in the Lakes Region, will hold orientations for interested volunteers to help with the Camp Resilience program.
The orientations are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, and a second session at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10. Both sessions will be at the Gilford Community Church Fellowship Hall.
“We are running 20 retreats this year that will serve over 250 veterans, and in some cases, their spouses, caregivers and their children and this is almost twice what we did in 2018,” said Founder and PRLI Board of Directors President Kurt Webber. “With this kind of growth, we need additional volunteers to assist our primarily volunteer organization.”
The orientations will introduce volunteers to Camp Resilience and provide an opportunity for them to see how their skills and life experiences may help Veterans cope with life after their service. Attendance at the orientation session is not a commitment to volunteer, though volunteer applications will be available.
The orientation sessions will last an hour and include time for questions. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information about Camp Resilience, visit www.camp-resilience.org or www.facebook.com/CampResilience. For more information about the orientation sessions, contact Alyssa Tetreault Mosher, program coordinator, at 978-219-4003.
