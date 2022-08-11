WOLFEBORO — The Governor Wentworth Arts Council will present the show "Plein and Simple." The show will be up from Saturday, Aug. 13 until Sept. 10. Drop off for the show is Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 to noon and pick up is Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9-10 a.m. All artwork must adhere to our guidelines for exhibitions. You can also plan ahead by getting familiar with our artist agreement.
Plein air painting is about leaving the four walls of your studio behind and experiencing painting and drawing in the landscape. The practice goes back for centuries but was truly made into an art form by the French Impressionists. Their desire to paint light and its changing, ephemeral qualities allowed artists the freedom to paint “en plein air,” which is the French expression for “in the open air.” In this show, “Plein and Simple” we are calling all open air painters to show their work. Bring your landscapes of any 2D medium and size to be considered for this show. Artists who are not already members of the Governor Wentworth Arts Council may join to participate in this show. Questions? Email Hope at exhibitions@governorwentworthartscouncil.org.
