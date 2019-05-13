MEREDITH — From the mid-1600s in New England to the rise of the automobile after World War I, peddlers were a major factor in getting items to remote locations. First traveling with backpacks, later with carts, and finally with large wagons, the peddler not only brought needed goods to the frontier, but served as a source of news and brought back information on suitable homesteading locations.
Cal Knickerbocker will offer a presentation on Yankee peddlers in early America on Monday, May 20, at 3 p.m. in the Meredith Bay Colony Club bistro.
There were general peddlers as well as many who specialized, including tailors, cobblers, and artists.
The presentation will include where they went, how they travelled, how were they paid, who became a peddler, where they stayed while on the road, how were they viewed, what ended most peddling, and more.
Meredith Bay Colony Club is located at 21 Upper Mile Point Drive. For reservations, call 603-279-1500.
