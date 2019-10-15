SANBORNTON — Visitors to the center square will notice piles of stones around the Congregational Church. Called cairns, they are often used on hiking trails to indicate the right path, so hikers don’t get lost. Members and friends of Sanbornton Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, invite the community to build cairns as a symbol of peace and a call for peace, to remind one another to be kind and compassionate in everyday encounters.
Rev. Ruth Martz, pastor, was inspired by an article written by Karen Horst Cobb, “Peace on Earth: Cairns of Hope,” available by visiting www.rock-on-rock-on.com/cairns-hope.html. Cobb feels the symbol of the dove and the olive branch has lost its power in popular culture. She writes, “Global citizens of peace need a fresh symbol. I propose we adopt a universal symbol which will transcend our various flags and religious symbols which have been used to separate us from one another. The simple cairn is an icon I am proposing. A way marker on the path of peace... The humble cairn can be a marker, an identifier, a reassurance along the path of peace."
The community is invited to pile a few flat stones on top of one another, or make a pile of stones that point upward, around the home, at the end of the driveway, at intersections, in parks and parking lots, and around places of work and worship.
Martz hopes that everyone will keep building cairns until the first blizzard. “These simple cairns,” she said, “can be a visible sign of our commitment to making peace a reality, through our daily words and actions. They can remind us to persevere in hope when we feel discouraged by conflict or broken relationships. Peace right here, right now, among all of us."
