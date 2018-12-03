LACONIA — In support of C-SPAN’s national “StudentCam” initiative, Atlantic Broadband invites Lakes Region middle school and high school students to create and submit video documentaries on the theme What Does It Mean to be American?
The documentary competition, now in its 15th year, is asking students to create a five-to-six-minute documentary highlighting a constitutional right, national characteristic or historic event that defines the American experience. Documentaries must include clips of supporting C-SPAN video that relate to the chosen topic.
The competition is open to all students in grades six through 12. Grades six through eight will compete in the middle school category, and grades nine through 12 will compete in the high school category. Students may compete individually, or in teams of two or three.
Each year, the C-SPAN Education Foundation awards 150 student and 53 teacher prizes, totaling $100,000. Student winners will receive cash prizes ranging from $250 to $5,000, and faculty advisors will have a chance to win cash prizes.
Students may upload their documentary and submit their entry form by visiting www.studentcam.org through Jan. 20, 2019. Winners will be announced in early March 2019.
