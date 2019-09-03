MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Women’s Club begins meeting Monday, Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. at Geneva Point, a club tradition. Vice President Trish Martin-Wallace will officiate the Coffee Can Auction, introduced by past president Gloria Cleary in 2003.
Ways and Means Chair Karen Wright will conduct the auction with assistance from Rose Kennedy and Sally Burgeson. Members are asked to bring items to the auction and also a boxed lunch. Drinks and dessert will be provided. Members may also bring their cancer donation to this meeting.
Last season ended with the June banquet. During the summer there was also the July bake sale, and Leslie Ann Angelo, Carol Bamberry, Barb Koehler and Suzanne Knapik updated the membership roster for the first meeting. The 70th club anniversary is coming up, and Harriet Bicksler and committee are already busy planning.
Coming up Sept. 16 is the New Member Tea hosted by Christine Wright, Oct. 6 is Making Strides Against Breast Cancer led by Nancy McDonough, and Oct. 12 Libby Reichlen will coordinate a yard sale at the Central School, including a bake sale and jewelry sale.
For more information, visit moultonboroughwomensclub.org.
