MOULTONBOROUGH — Readers of all ages are welcome to participate and earn rewards for diving into reading this summer in the Moultonborough Summer Reading Challenge “Oceans of Possibility.'' Patrons from age six and up can log how many minutes they read each day on the Beanstack App or webpage, moultonboroughlibrary.beanstack.com. The challenge will run until Aug. 8. Visit the website for details on how to enter.
Our artist of the month is 19-year-old photographer, Kaitlyn Wigmore. Her work will be on display until the end of July in the Program Room.
Coming up next at the library are several programs for adults. Our technology librarian will be leading an iPhone for Beginners class, on Tuesday, July 19 from 2 to 3 p.m. and on that same day, there will be a New Hampshire Humanities lecture by Adair Mulligan: “A Walk Back in Time: The Secrets of Cellar Holes,” which will explore the forces that shaped settlement and then forced their abandonment. This program will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The Mystery Book Club selection for July is the classic Rebecca, by Daphne du Maurier. The book club will meet in person on Wednesday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. and via Zoom at 7 p.m. The Zoom link will be sent to participants upon registration.
The Korean Lotus Lantern Craft will be held on Monday, July 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The presenter will be leading the craft via Zoom, but participants are welcome to join in the program room to create the lotus lanterns together.
Registration is required for all of the events listed above. For more information on these or any of our programs, please visit the library website, www.moultonboroughlibrary.org, and click on the Events & Programs tab.
The Moultonborough Public Library, 4 Holland Road, is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information call 603-476-8895.
