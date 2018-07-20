MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Planning Commission will be holding its annual Household Hazardous Waste collections at local towns on July 28 and Aug. 4. For businesses, however, getting rid of hazardous material is more complicated.
Small Quantity Generators are offering a safe, cost-effective and convenient place to bring hazardous waste from businesses: the Lakes Region Household Hazardous Product Facility in Wolfeboro. Staff can work with small businesses to secure a temporary permit for the waste from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. Businesses must call ahead of time to 603-651-7530.
Businesses find that this is an economical alternative to working with an individual hazardous waste disposal vendor. The permits are limited to 220 pounds per month; anything more is considered commercial waste, which requires large-quantity generators to contract out to a vendor.
The product facility is open every third Saturday of the month from 8:30 a.m. to noon, with the next collection this Saturday, July 21.
For more information, visit www.lakesrpc.org or contact the planning commission at 603-279-5341.
