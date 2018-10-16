LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College will offer an information session highlighting the business, hospitality management, and culinary arts programs tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 18 from 4:30-6 p.m.
The session will allow prospective students to explore degrees in accounting, business management, office technology management, hospitality management, culinary arts, pastry arts, and restaurant management.
Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about each program, speak with faculty, learn about the financial aid process, take a tour of the campus, and apply and get accepted at the session, if participants bring their high school transcript.
Walk-ins are welcome, or register at www.lrcc.edu. For more information, contact Joyce Larson at 603-366-5266.
