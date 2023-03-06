GILFORD — Belknap Landscape, LLC of Gilford, was named the recipient of this year’s President’s Award for business excellence by LandOpt, a nationally-recognized green-industry management consulting firm.
Chosen from more than 30 member companies at the 2023 annual Principals Meeting held on Feb. 23, in Phoenix, Arizona, Belknap Landscape was selected for their excellence in raising recruiting standards, employee on-boarding and retention, serving as a model for mergers and acquisitions through service expansion and growth, and a continued commitment to engagement with LandOpt’s network of companies.
LandOpt’s Managing Director Andrew Dickson praised Belknap Landscape’s business principles, growth, profitability and sustainability for the 2022 fiscal year. “Not only is Belknap Landscape a model for the LandOpt network, they are model for the green industry and all service industries which strive for continued growth and reward. They have shown that looking for and hiring hardworking individuals who fit the Belknap culture is more impactful to the business than what you see on a resume. It is evident to the leadership of the Belknap organization that a positive culture drives their organization.”
Hayden McLaughlin, principal owner of Belknap Landscape, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the prestigious award. “LandOpt’s continued coaching has helped us focus on best landscape business management practices. We are grateful for the guidance, coaching and modeling LandOpt has provided in Belknap Landscape’s continued growth.”
Belknap Landscape employs over 120 employees throughout the greater Lakes Region of central New Hampshire in its three business units: Belknap Landscape, Carroll County Landscape, and Belknap Tree and Plant. 2023 will mark Belknap Landscape’s 35th year of continuous operation.
