Belknap Landscape

Left, Hayden McLaughlin, Principal of Belknap Landsape and Mark Smith, sales manager of Belknap Landscape. (Courtesy photo/LandOpt)

GILFORD — Belknap Landscape, LLC of Gilford,  was named the recipient of this year’s President’s Award for business excellence by LandOpt, a nationally-recognized green-industry management consulting firm.

Chosen from more than 30 member companies at the 2023 annual Principals Meeting held on Feb. 23, in Phoenix, Arizona, Belknap Landscape was selected for their excellence in raising recruiting standards, employee on-boarding and retention, serving as a model for mergers and acquisitions through service expansion and growth, and a continued commitment to engagement with LandOpt’s network of companies.

