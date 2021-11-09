WOLFEBORO — Honoring the original 1980s video arcade game, Donkey Kong, Burnt Timber Brewing & Tavern recently released Kongo Bongo Island (6.8% ABV), a black ale brewed with Norweigan Farmhouse kveik yeast that features coconut and banana.
“It’s a smooth, drinkable beer that reflects our focus on experimentation,” said Owner Eddie Michno. “We like to put a twist on everything we do, and it has to be fun.”
Kongo Bongo Island coincides with the release of Burnt Timber’s new winter menu, which features venison chili, chicken sandwiches and more.
“Many of our dishes feature locally-sourced ingredients, and we also have a menu for kids,” said Michno. “This is a community brewpub with a family-friendly atmosphere.”
In looking to the winter, Michno expressed optimism for a busy season. He cited Wolfeboro’s emerging reputation as a year-round tourist destination as an important factor.
“Pickering House Inn is winning awards and bringing people from all over the country,” he said. “We have downhill and cross-country skiing, snowmobile trails, trails for fatbikes groomed by the Wolfeboro Single Track Alliance, and Burnt Timber is steps away from the multi-use Cotton Valley Rail Trail... Wolfeboro is an incredible winter destination.”
A family-friendly brewpub that features live music and an extensive food and rotating beer menu, Burnt Timber is located at 96 Lehner St.
To learn more about Burnt Timber, including upcoming events, visit burnttimbertavern.com.
