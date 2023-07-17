Burt Timber Owner Eddie in "training" mode.

Burt Timber Owner Eddie in "training" mode. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Eddie Michno, owner of Burnt Timber Brewing & Tavern, will do almost anything to give back to the community, which includes allowing himself to “get dunked” at a fundraiser on Sunday, July 23. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Make-A-Wish New Hampshire.

“We have supported Make-A-Wish before, and I’m happy to support them again,” said Michno, who noted he is one of nearly a dozen people who have volunteered for Burnt Timber’s “Dunk Tank for NH Make-A-Wish.” “I plan on dunking a few of the volunteers more than once — it will be a lot of fun.”

