WOLFEBORO — Eddie Michno, owner of Burnt Timber Brewing & Tavern, will do almost anything to give back to the community, which includes allowing himself to “get dunked” at a fundraiser on Sunday, July 23. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Make-A-Wish New Hampshire.
“We have supported Make-A-Wish before, and I’m happy to support them again,” said Michno, who noted he is one of nearly a dozen people who have volunteered for Burnt Timber’s “Dunk Tank for NH Make-A-Wish.” “I plan on dunking a few of the volunteers more than once — it will be a lot of fun.”
One of these volunteers who have volunteered to “get dunked” at the fundraiser, Burnt Timber chef Oliver Harston said he will “be aiming” for Michno himself. “He certainly deserves it,” he laughed. “The lines will be long for him.”
As for the timing of the event, Michno said it follows a big weekend for Make-A-Wish NH, whose Rafting for Wishes concludes the prior day in Meredith Bay and on land at Hesky Park.
At the event, sponsored by Service CU, teams are tasked with the goal to "raft" together over the course of the 24-hour event in Meredith or 10-hour event at their own location.
The goal of Rafting for Wishes is to raise more than $400,000 to help grant wishes for critically ill children in New Hampshire. “I’m hoping we can meaningfully add to their total,” said Michno.
At the event, Marker 21 will serve food and Twin Barns Brewing Company will serve beer.
“It’s a community event, and I am super excited we have some of our friends from area businesses to show their support, too,” said Michno.
Located at 96 Lehner St. Burnt Timber is a family-friendly brewpub that features an extensive rotating beer selection, Sunday Brunch, live music, catering, mocktails, and full cocktail and food menu. To make a donation or purchase tickets to “Dunk Tank for NH Make-A-Wish,” visit burnttimbertavern.com.
