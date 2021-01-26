TILTON — Artist Acacia Rogers will be teaching a 6-week evening oil painting course. It will be held in the LRAA Gallery, 120 Laconia Road (Tanger Outlets), Suite 132, beginning Thursday, Feb. 18, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dates are as follows: Feb. 18, 25, March 3, 4, 11, 18, 25.
This thorough beginner friendly class is a perfect start for any new painter, or a great repertoire builder for the intermediate artist. Rogers will use a combination of tested and proven academic principals with her own self-taught techniques to improve and refine your representational painting skills.
She will cover everything from materials and how to choose them, to color mixing and values, choosing references, using layers to build dimension and much more. With ample side by side easel time and a group critique at the conclusion.
Students will bring their own supplies. A supply list can be found at AcaciaRogers.wix.com/FineArt under the "Workshops" tab.
To learn more or sign up: Email: AcaciaRogersArt@gmail.com
