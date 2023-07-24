07-30 COM repair-cafe-woodshop

This repair was a team effort by Maker's Mill woodshop volunteers Jim Perkins and John Gray and decor expert Phyllis MacDonald. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFBORO — On Sunday, July 30, Makers Mill will host the fourth Repair Cafe at 23 Bay St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Every month, members of the community are invited to bring in broken household items, and a team of volunteers, aka "MacGyvers," try to fix them.

"The broken Insta-pot cluttered my counter for months," shares one of the Repair Cafe attendees from last month. "The extra-large appliance was throwing the code 'lid' and would not seal. Finding anyone to repair something these days seems impossible. Luckily, I heard about the Repair Cafe, and now I have a working Insta-pot cooker."

