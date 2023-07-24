WOLFBORO — On Sunday, July 30, Makers Mill will host the fourth Repair Cafe at 23 Bay St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Every month, members of the community are invited to bring in broken household items, and a team of volunteers, aka "MacGyvers," try to fix them.
"The broken Insta-pot cluttered my counter for months," shares one of the Repair Cafe attendees from last month. "The extra-large appliance was throwing the code 'lid' and would not seal. Finding anyone to repair something these days seems impossible. Luckily, I heard about the Repair Cafe, and now I have a working Insta-pot cooker."
This experience perfectly sums up the Repair Cafe's mission and why Makers Mill hosts this event on the last Sunday of every month.
Expertise and tools will be available in Makers Mill's various shops, including woodworking, machining and metalwork, metalsmithing and jewelry, bike and ski, fiber arts, fine arts and electronics. Attendees are encouraged to bring any tools or materials that may be necessary for their repairs.
In the past three months, local participants, assisted by Makers Mill volunteers, have repaired dozens of items, including walkers, lamps, small furniture, small appliances, jewelry and curtains. They have also learned how to sharpen scissors and tools, mend holes and rips in clothing and fabric, reattach buttons and fix watermarked lampshades.
As the demand for repairs grows, Makers Mill could use a few more handy volunteers who like fixing and repairing things. If you consider yourself a Jack-or-Jill of all trades, DIYer or have the desire to invoke your inner MacGyver, Makers Mill wants your help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.