BRISTOL — There will be a town-wide yard sale sponsored by the Order of the Eastern Star in Bristol on Saturday, July 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you would like to be placed on the yard sale map there is a fee. Maps will be available for purchase on the day of the sale at the Bristol Masonic Lodge parking lot, 61 Pleasant street. Vendors may set up a table in the Masonic parking lot for a fee. Please contact 744-3321 for more information.
All proceeds from the maps and vendor tables benefit local charities including the Tapply-Thompson Community Center, Bristol Community Services and local summer camps.
