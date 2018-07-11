BRISTOL — The annual town-wide yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents can pay $10 to have their home placed on the yard sale map that will be available for sale on the day of the day of the event. They will be available for $3 each at Cardigan Lodge, the Masonic building, at 61 Pleasant St., starting at 7 a.m.
Vendors are invited to set up in the Masonic lodge parking lot for a fee of $20 per table.
To be added to the map, reserve room for a table or for any other questions, call 603-744-3321.
The town-wide yard sale is sponsored by the Order of the Eastern Star to benefit local charities such as Camp Mayhew, the Circle Program, Community Services, the Tapply-Thompson Community Center, and the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.