BRISTOL — “Celebrating Family” is the theme for the 2018 Fourth of July parade in Bristol.
The Newfound Region is alive with family activities throughout the year but especially during the summer as people enjoy Newfound Lake. The region has many “families,” one being the Tapply-Thompson Community Center, bringing families together with the numerous activities it sponsors. Churches and other organizations also celebrate family.
The Bristol Events Committee encourages everyone to enter a float, ride a bike, walk together or create a fun family band. The ideas are endless.
Antique cars are always welcome to join the lineup, which will be in the parking lot at Freudenburg-NOK, beginning at 9 a.m., with the marching beginning at 10.
Prizes of $75, $50 and $25 will be awarded for the top three entries.
Registration forms are available at the community center, at www. townofbristolnh.org, on the town’s Facebook page and on the Community Events Facebook page. Register at the parade lineup also.
Judging will take place during the parade as the entries pass by the TD Bank.
If there is morning rain, the parade will begin at 1 p.m. If it is still raining at that time, the parade will be canceled.
For more information, call 603-744-2751.
