Left to right: Bill Karkheck, Bob Broadhurst, Les Dion, and Barbara Rosendahl. (Courtesy photo)

BRISTOL — The Bristol Rotary Club met to present a check for $15,000 to the Tapply-Thompson Community Center on Feb. 9 for their ongoing fundraising efforts for facilities improvements. Director Les Dion accepted the donation on behalf of the Center and spoke of the ongoing efforts to improve their current building and for the construction of a new building on 171 North Main St.

“I’m very grateful for their supporting the center in that way and felt a little overwhelmed. They have always supported our work, but this goes above and beyond. We’re excited to announce that the building has come down on 171 North Main and that things are progressing nicely,” said Dion, director of the TTTC.

