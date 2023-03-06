BRISTOL — The Bristol Rotary Club met to present a check for $15,000 to the Tapply-Thompson Community Center on Feb. 9 for their ongoing fundraising efforts for facilities improvements. Director Les Dion accepted the donation on behalf of the Center and spoke of the ongoing efforts to improve their current building and for the construction of a new building on 171 North Main St.
“I’m very grateful for their supporting the center in that way and felt a little overwhelmed. They have always supported our work, but this goes above and beyond. We’re excited to announce that the building has come down on 171 North Main and that things are progressing nicely,” said Dion, director of the TTTC.
The money will go toward their current Capital Campaign that kicked off with some very generous donations and hopes to renovate their current building, while also creating a second center that will be multi-purposed with several plans being considered. The donation was presented at the TTTC’s senior luncheon and included Bristol Rotary Club representatives Bob Broadhurst, Bill Karkheck, and Barbara Rosendahl.
“The Bristol Rotary Club was inspired by all the other donations that have come in to support the TTCC’s improvements. The BRC met with the architect to review all the much need improvements and after careful consideration decided to donate $15,000 to benefit our wonderful Community Center. Les and Dan are the heart and soul of our community and it’s thanks to their hard work and all of their programming that we have such a strong community,” said Rosendahl, secretary of the Bristol Rotary Club.
Dion has been with the center for over 25 years as assistant director, Dan Maclean has been with the center for 20 years, as their combined efforts have brought forth a very robust programming schedule that includes everything from pickleball to an annual Westward Bound Expedition Trip, where participants fly out to visit various national parks in the Western United States. To learn more about the TTCC or to donate to its ongoing projects visit ttccrec.org or call directly at 603-744-2713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.