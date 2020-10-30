BRISTOL — The Bristol Rotary Club will be holding their annual Christmas Tree Sale at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Lake Street in Bristol. Trees will be delivered on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and will be on sale while supplies last. The trees are fresh, NH grown trees and the cost is $35 for any tree. All proceeds go back into the local community through youth activities, scholarships and donations. For more info contact Leslie at 744-2713.
