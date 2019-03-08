BRISTOL — The Bristol Historical Society invites the community to share memories of Bristol at the Minot-Sleeper Library on Saturday, March 23.
The society will hold its annual meeting at 12:30 p.m., and at 1 p.m. will begin sharing memories. The community is invited to attend the business meeting, or join the group at 1 p.m. It is appropriate to bring photos, scrapbooks, newspaper clippings or other memorabilia to share. There will be historical newspapers and scrapbooks for viewing. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call Hilda at 603-744-2686, or Lucille at 603-744-2751.
