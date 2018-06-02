BRISTOL — The Bristol Historical Society Museum will be open on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon, beginning June 9, offering items of interest about the Bristol Branch Railroad, Newfound Lake, former mills and businesses, household items, clothing and much more.
Located in the historic old firehouse at the intersection of South Main and High streets, the museum has a large collection of photographs and newspapers.
Starting on June 26, the museum also will be open on Tuesday evenings, from 6 to 8 p.m.
For more information or to schedule a visit, call 603-744-2751 or 744-2686.
