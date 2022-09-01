Steve and Sharon Wood of Claremont will present "Our National Thanksgiving: With Thanks to President Lincoln and Mrs. Hale” on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Minot Sleeper Library. (Courtesy photo)
BRISTOL — The Bristol Historical Society has two programs scheduled for this fall. Society member Matt Greenwood will do a presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Minot Sleeper Library. His topic will be the History of Kelley Park and the Legacy of Baseball in Bristol. Matt has done extensive research on how Bristol came to have this wonderful park space through the generosity of Mr. Kelley.
On Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Minot Sleeper Library “Our National Thanksgiving: With Thanks to President Lincoln and Mrs. Hale” will be presented by Steve and Sharon Wood of Claremont. The couple will portray the 16th president and the editor of the popular 19th century magazine, Godey’s Lady’s Book, who was from Newport. Together they will tell the story of Sarah Josepha Hale’s 30 year campaign to have Thanksgiving declared a national holiday. Her efforts were successful when Lincoln signed his Thanksgiving Proclamation in 1863.
The Woods are historical presenters specializing in 19th century American history. Steve has been a Lincoln presenter since 1995 and has presented his program, "A Visit with Abraham Lincoln" for schools, libraries, historical societies and community events.
After the program the Woods will step out of character and answer audience questions. This program is sponsored in part by the NH Humanities and is free and open to the public.
Minot Sleeper Library is located at 35 Pleasant St.
