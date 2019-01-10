BRISTOL — The Bristol Bicentennial Steering Committee has been making plans to honor and celebrate Bristol’s heritage and history. At their meeting on Jan. 3, the Bristol Select Board read and signed a proclamation declaring 2019 Bristol’s Bicentennial Year. In addition to the proclamation, new pole banners were unveiled that will be hung throughout the town in recognition of the celebrations ahead.
Events will be held throughout 2019, with major celebrations in June and August. The town's date of incorporation was June 24, 1819, and plans to celebrate include a community dance, a celebration dinner and a birthday party, complete with cake. The traditional Old Home Day celebration in August is shaping up to be bigger than ever, with a bicentennial parade, historical reenactments, fireworks, a pancake breakfast, and more.
Upcoming events include Winter in the Woods on Jan. 19, a Bicentennial Concert with Newfound Memorial Middle School and Newfound Regional High School bands and choirs on April 10, a Community Dance on June 22, a Celebration Dinner on June 23, a Proclamation Reading & Birthday Party on June 24, and Old Home Day Aug. 22-24.
Additional 2019 events being planned include an ice cream social, scavenger hunts, trivia contests, and a beard-growing contest. Many events will be offered at little or no cost, thanks to advance planning by the Town of Bristol and community sponsors. All sponsorship information is available at the Bristol Town Offices, the Minot-Sleeper Library, the Tapply Thompson Community Center, or by visiting www.townofbristolnh.org. To contact the committee, email bristol200@townofbristolnh.org, or call 603-744-3354, ext. 136.
To stay up to date with all the festivities, follow the committee’s Facebook page by visiting www.facebook.com/bristolbicentennial, or visit www.townofbristolnh.org.
