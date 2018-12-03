BRISTOL — The Bristol Baptist Church will hold a "Christmas In Song" Festival on Sunday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.
Special music will be presented by talent from all around the area. The audience will participate in singing Christmas carols from the hymnals led by Bill Hanley, accompanied by Gloria Rogers on the organ and Carolyn Hanley on the piano. The Moore family will provide the sound system.
Pastor Wayne will open, close, and host the program.
Light refreshments and fellowship will follow downstairs in the vestry.
