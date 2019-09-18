GILMANTON — John Dickey, president of the Gilmanton Historical Society, will present a program on the history of Gilmanton’s churches on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Old Town Hall in Gilmanton Iron Works. At one time, Gilmanton had as many as eight active congregations.
After the first settlers arrived in 1761, the population grew rapidly. Construction on two churches started in 1774. Further increases in population and diversity of religions resulted in more congregations forming and more churches built. The talk will follow the growth, and later decline, of Gilmanton’s many churches. Period photographs will illustrate the presentation.
The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments and social hour begin at 7 p.m., and the program begins at 7:30 p.m. The museum in the basement of Old Town Hall will be open at 7 p.m. This is the final program of the society’s 2019 summer program. The museum will be open on second and fourth Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, from September to June.
