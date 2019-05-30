TILTON — Bridgewater resident Sharon Regal won a painting by Gilford artist Gail Brunt in a contest at the Lakes Region Art Gallery.
Regal had stopped by the gallery in Tilton one day in April, while browsing at the Tanger Outlet Mall. She liked what she saw in the windows, so she came into the gallery and, while there, she took a chance on the free raffle that is offered every month.
She won a painting titled “Early Morning Sunshine."
Regal likes to support local artists, so she checks out the gallery quite often. She said she especially likes the variety of work that is offered by a large number of artists.
Gail Brunt is a self-taught gallery artist who does watercolors. She won first prize for one of her watercolors in the 2018 annual show last August.
This month's raffle features a photograph of a red Trillium taken by Sharon Nahill, who started her art career at 13. She started by studying under a potter before going on to Wesleyan University. She went to post-graduate school at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and Massachusetts College of Art.
She worked full-time in the biotech industry but, upon retiring, went back to work as a full-time artist in her Oak Hill Studio in Belmont, where she works with both pottery and photography.
The Lakes Region Art Association gallery is located across from the Chocolate Factory at the Tanger Outlets in Tilton, and is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The Lakes Region Art Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding art education and appreciation in the Lakes Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.