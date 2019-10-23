LACONIA — The Laconia VFW is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 25, to support Doreen Banks. She grew up and went to school in Laconia. Banks was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, has had two surgeries so far, and is currently going through chemotherapy treatments, which will be followed by radiation treatments.
Admission to the dinner will be $15 per plate. There will be raffles, a silent auction, and entertainment with DJ Jason. The dinner is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
