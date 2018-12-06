LACONIA — The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation granted $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire for a comprehensive health-and-wellness initiative that strives to improve the overall health of members by increasing physical activity, teaching good nutrition and helping develop healthy relationships.
The local grant is one of more than 100 that the Anthem Foundation has distributed across the country to help youths build the skills needed to overcome environmental factors that can negatively impact health and wellness.
Triple Play approaches wellness with a comprehensive, multi-dimensional curriculum designed to help youths take charge of their personal health and wellness. Club members receive health education in a fun and engaging environment that enables them to develop the most critical social and emotional skills that are core of success in all areas of their development.
With the help of the grant, Triple Play will reach hundreds of children at program sites in Andover, Concord, Franklin, Hopkinton, Laconia, Suncook, Sutton, Warner and Weare.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire was formed in 2015 when the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Concord merged with the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region. The organization provides child care, preschool, after school, summer camp and basketball programming to more than 2,000 boys and girls annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.