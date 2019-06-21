CONCORD — The boards of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire and Lakes Region Child Care Services have voted to merge, effective July 1. The combined organization will offer comprehensive care and services for children from infancy to age 18. Under a merged entity, both organizations will continue to operate under their existing names. Christopher Emond will serve as president and chief executive officer and Marti Ilg will serve as chief operations officer.
"Both of our organizations strongly believe in giving children the tools they need to be successful, whether that's developing a strong foundation for future learning, or helping them learn to navigate the social challenges of adolescent and teenage years," Emond stated."Combining organizations will allow us to share resources and focus on the most important part of our work - the kids."
BGCCNH currently operates four early childhood centers and 12 before and after school programs across the Lakes Region and Central New Hampshire, caring for more than 2,000 children, adolescents and teens. At each before and after school site, children can get help with homework, participate in sports and games, explore their creative side and join leadership development, health and wellness, technology-based and long-term programming designed to help them grow. LRCCS operates four child care centers with research-based, nationally recognized curriculum for infant, toddlers and preschoolers in Laconia and Belmont, and manages before and after school programs in the Laconia and Belmont public elementary schools.
"Merging with the Boys & Girls Club of Central New Hampshire is a wonderful opportunity," Ilg said. "By working together, we will expand our reach to care for more children throughout the area. Families will be able to seamlessly transition to before and after school care programs, ensuring that their children are well cared for at any age."
As the second oldest child care nonprofit in New Hampshire, LRCCS brings more than 50 years of early childhood education experience to the partnership, increasing the combined organization's capacity for early childhood programs. Combining resources will allow both groups to share best practices and provide more care options for families. The combined organization would operate 21 centers throughout the Lakes Region and Central New Hampshire, caring for more than 2,600 children. The merger will not result in the elimination of any jobs; it's anticipated that additional staff will be needed once the partnership is complete.
For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, visit www.centralnhclubs.org.
For more information about Lakes Region Child Care Services, visit www.lrchildcare.org.
