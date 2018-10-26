LACONIA — The Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region will host an evening of opportunity and entertainment on Monday, Nov. 5, from 4-6 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building.
Complimentary refreshments will be provided, followed by a presentation from Executive Director Chris Emond, and music from entertainer Tony Martelli. The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required by contacting Brenda Kean at 603-366-1226.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
