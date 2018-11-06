MANCHESTER — Boy Scouts throughout New Hampshire will be taking part in the largest food drive collection in the Granite State on Saturday, Nov. 10.
Scouts distributed door hangers on Nov. 3 around their neighborhoods and local communities to remind and encourage residents to leave out non-perishable food items for pick-up and collection on Saturday, Nov. 10., beginning at 8:30 a.m.
During food drive collection, Scouts will take the food collected to more than 20 collection sites, to be sorted and distributed to over 90 food pantries and agencies throughout the Granite State. Scouting for Food is one of the state's largest one-day food collection drive, each year making a significant contribution to help fight hunger in New Hampshire.
"Scouting for Food is a great example of our Scouts, parents, and leaders working to make a positive impact in our communities," said Jay Garee, scout executive and CEO of the Daniel Webster Council. "Service to others is at the heart of what Scouting is all about and with the generous support of our communities, we are confident that Scouts will continue to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate in the Granite State," Garee stated.
Door hangers should be left in a visible location outside the front door or by the base of the mailbox, but not hung on or put in the mailbox, by 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10. Please avoid donating glass or frozen items.
For more information about Scouting for Food and the Daniel Webster Council, visit www.nhscouting.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.