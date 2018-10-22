BELMONT — On Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 Belmont Parks & Recreation will be traveling to the TD Boston Garden for an evening Celtics game. This year’s Boston Celtics team is expected to make another run for the championship, as Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward return from injuries to join Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. The group will watch the team as they take on Western Conference contenders, the Portland Trailblazers led by Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. The trip departs from the Belmont Park and Rideshare on Route 106 at 5:15 p.m., traveling in a fully equipped motor coach. Seats are available in balcony sideline section 329, or balcony corner section 325. The group will depart Boston following the game, with an estimated arrival in Belmont around 11:45 p.m. Space for the trip is limited. Information is available by visiting www.belmontnh.org or calling 603-267-1865.
