GILFORD — The Gilford and Belmont parks and recreation departments will co-sponsor a bus trip to Boston to see the Celtics take on the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Tickets are $85 for balcony corner seats, and include round-trip motor coach transport from Gilford or Belmont. The coach will depart from Gilford High School at 5 p.m., and the Belmont Park & Rideshare on Route 106 at 5:15 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. game. Participants will have time to visit the team store and eat dinner prior to the game.
Seats are limited. Payment must accompany the registration form. Tickets are non-refundable. For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722 or visit www.gilfordrec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.