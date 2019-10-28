PLYMOUTH — Community members, friends and employees of Pemi-Baker Community Health turned out for the Boots N’ Bling Auction fundraiser hosted by Big Daddy Joe’s Country Kitchen and Saloon on Sept. 22.
The afternoon was busy with cowboy hat decorating contests, a best boots competition, and silent auction, as well as raffle giveaways. Auctioneer Mike Lemieux kept the bids rolling for the live auction.
Event sponsors are Dumont Construction, Rockywold-Deephaven Camp, Mainstay Technologies, Gowen Realty, Noyes Insurance, Home Care Specialists, R.M. Piper, NE Employee Benefits Co., Waterville Valley Resort, Annie’s Overflow Restaurant, Highline Acoustics, Comfort Keepers, Conklin & Reynolds PA, Old North State Trust, Deb Hills Cleaning Service, and Simple By Nature LLC.
Community members can support Pemi-Baker Community Health by visiting www.smile.amazon.com and choosing Pemi-Baker Community Health when shopping on Amazon. Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is an international day of charitable giving. Visit www.pbhha.org to give to Pemi-Baker Community Health.
Pemi-Baker Community Health is at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3. For more information, contact 603-536-2232 or info@pbhha.org, or visit www.pbhha.org and like the Facebook Page @PBCH4.
